Infographic: How Halliburton (HAL) performed in Q1 2025

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Total revenue was $5.4 billion compared to $5.8 billion in the same period a year ago.

Net income was $204 million, or $0.24 per share, compared to $606 million, or $0.68 per share, last year. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.60 compared to $0.76 last year.

During the first quarter, Halliburton repurchased approx. $250 million of its common stock and paid dividends of $0.17 per share.

Prior performance