Infographic: How Paychex (PAYX) performed in Q1 2022

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenue increased 16% year-over-year to $1.1 billion.

Net income rose 58% to $333.6 million, or $0.92 per share, compared to the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS grew 41% YoY to $0.89.  

For fiscal year 2022, total revenue is expected to grow approx. 8% while adjusted EPS is estimated to grow 12-14% YoY.

