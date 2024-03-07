Costco (COST) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Total revenue was $58.4 billion, up 6% compared to the same period last year.

Total company comparable sales increased 5.6%.

Net income was $1.74 billion, or $3.92 per share, compared to $1.46 billion, or $3.30 per share, last year.

Earnings beat estimates but revenue missed expectations.

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $9 billion as of February 18, 2024.

The stock dropped 4% in aftermarket hours on Thursday.

Prior performance