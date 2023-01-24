Infographic: How Raytheon (RTX) performed in Q4 2022

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Sales increased 6% year-over-year to $18.1 billion.
Net income was $1.42 billion, or $0.96 per share, compared to $685 million, or $0.46 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS increased 18% to $1.27.
For the full year of 2023, the company expects sales of $72-73 billion and adjusted EPS of $4.90-5.05.
