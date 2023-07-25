Infographic: RTX Corporation (RTX) Q2 2023 Earnings Results

RTX Corporation (NYSE: RTX), formerly Raytheon, reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Sales of $18.3 billion were up 12% versus the same period a year ago. Organic sales growth was 13%.

Net income rose 2% year-over-year to $1.32 billion, or $0.90 per share. Adjusted EPS grew 11% to $1.29.

For the full year of 2023, the company expects sales of $73-74 billion and adjusted EPS of $4.95-5.05.

Prior performance