Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials

Infographic: RTX Corporation (RTX) Q2 2023 Earnings Results

RTX Corporation (NYSE: RTX), formerly Raytheon, reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Sales of $18.3 billion were up 12% versus the same period a year ago. Organic sales growth was 13%.

Net income rose 2% year-over-year to $1.32 billion, or $0.90 per share. Adjusted EPS grew 11% to $1.29.

For the full year of 2023, the company expects sales of $73-74 billion and adjusted EPS of $4.95-5.05.

Prior performance

Most Popular

Infographic: How Lamb Weston (LW) performed in Q4 2023

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales totaled $1.69 billion, up 47% from the same period a year ago. Net income increased to

Key highlights from Kimberly-Clark’s (KMB) Q2 2023 earnings results

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales were $5.1 billion, up 1% year-over-year. Organic sales grew 5%. Net income attributable to Kimberly-Clark Corporation decreased 77%

VZ Earnings: Highlights of Verizon’s Q2 2023 financial results

Telecom giant Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) on Tuesday reported a decline in adjusted earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2023. Second-quarter adjusted earnings declined to $1.21 per share

Tags

Aerospace & Defense

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top