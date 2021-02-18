Infographic: How Roku (ROKU) performed in Q4 2020

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Total revenues increased 58% year-over-year to $649.9 million.

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $67.3 million, or $0.49 per share, compared to a net loss of $15.7 million, or $0.13 per share, in the prior-year period.

For the first quarter of 2021, revenue is estimated to be $478-493 million while net loss is estimated to be $16-23 million.

