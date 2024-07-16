Infographic: How UnitedHealth Group (UNH) performed in Q2 2024

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Revenues increased to $98.9 billion from $92.9 billion a year ago.

Net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders was $4.2 billion, or $4.54 per share, compared to $5.4 billion, or $5.82 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $6.80.

For the full year of 2024, the company expects GAAP EPS of $15.95-16.40 and adjusted EPS of $27.50-28.00.

