Infographic: Key financials of Biogen (BIIB) Q2 2020 earnings report

Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) reported a 12% increase in adjusted EPS and 2% growth in revenue for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted EPS of $10.26 and revenue of $3.68 billion in the quarter were better than analysts’ estimates. Shares of Biogen rose about 3% in the pre-market trading session.

While Biogen lifted its EPS guidance for fiscal 2020, it lowered the revenue expectations. GAAP EPS outlook lifted to a range of $32.00 and $34.00 from the prior guidance range of $29.50 to $31.50. Non-GAAP EPS is now expected to be between $34.00 and $36.00 versus prior range of $31.50 to $33.50.

Revenue outlook for FY20 is cut down to a range of $13.8 billion to $14.2 billion from the prior expected range of $14.0 billion to $14.3 billion.

