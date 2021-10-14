Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
Infographic: Key highlights from Citigroup (C) Q3 2021 earnings results
Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total revenues dropped 1% year-over-year to $17.2 billion, including a pre-tax loss of approximately $680 million related to the sale of the Australian consumer business in Global Consumer Banking (GCB).
Net income increased by 48% to $4.6billion, compared to $3.1 billion in the prior-year period.
Earnings per share of $2.15 increased 58% from the prior-year period, reflecting the growth in net income.
