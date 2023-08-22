Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Infographic: Key highlights from Lowe’s Companies’ (LOW) Q2 2023 earnings results
Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Total sales were $25 billion compared to $27.4 billion in the same period a year ago. Comparable sales decreased 1.6%.
Net earnings were $2.7 billion, or $4.56 per share, compared to $3 billion, or $4.67 per share, last year.
Earnings beat expectations while revenue came in line with estimates.
For the full year of 2023, total sales are expected to be approx. $87-89 billion. Comparable sales are expected to be down 2-4% from last year. Adjusted EPS is estimated to range between $13.20-13.60.
The stock was up over 2% in premarket hours on Tuesday.
Prior performance
Most Popular
Medtronic (MDT) Q1 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Worldwide revenue was $7.7 billion, up 4.5% on a reported basis and 6% on an organic basis, from the
Kohl’s (KSS) to report Q2 results this week. Here is what to expect
A few months ago, Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) brought cheer to its shareholders by delivering a surprise profit for the first quarter and confirming full-year guidance, but it seems the
What to expect when Lowe’s (LOW) reports Q2 2023 earnings
Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) stayed green on Friday. The stock has gained 9% year-to-date. The home improvement retailer is scheduled to report its second quarter 2023 earnings