Key highlights from Halliburton (HAL) Q4 2020 earnings results

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Total revenue fell recorded to 3.23$ billion from $5.19 billion year on year compared to analyst’s estimate of $3.21 billion. GAAP net loss attributable to the company was $235 million, or $0.27 per share, compared to earnings of $ 1.65 billion, or $1.88 per share, last year. Adjusted net income was $160 million or $0.18 per share.

“I am pleased with our solid execution in the fourth quarter and for the full year. Our swift and decisive cost actions and service delivery improvements reset our earnings power, delivering strong margins and cash flow. We also achieved historic bests in safety and service quality,” commented Jeff Miller, Chairman, President, and CEO.

Halliburton’s stock closed at $20.74 on Friday evening, showing a decline of 4.69%.