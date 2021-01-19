Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Energy
Key highlights from Halliburton (HAL) Q4 2020 earnings results
Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Total revenue fell recorded to 3.23$ billion from $5.19 billion year on year compared to analyst’s estimate of $3.21 billion. GAAP net loss attributable to the company was $235 million, or $0.27 per share, compared to earnings of $ 1.65 billion, or $1.88 per share, last year. Adjusted net income was $160 million or $0.18 per share.
“I am pleased with our solid execution in the fourth quarter and for the full year. Our swift and decisive cost actions and service delivery improvements reset our earnings power, delivering strong margins and cash flow. We also achieved historic bests in safety and service quality,” commented Jeff Miller, Chairman, President, and CEO.
Halliburton’s stock closed at $20.74 on Friday evening, showing a decline of 4.69%.
Most Popular
Earnings calendar for the week of January 18
While the markets got a boost a couple of weeks ago after Congress passed the new stimulus bill, investors seem to have adopted a cautious stance as details of the
Can ReneSola count on pipeline, global expansion to stay on growth path?
After the initial lull, the renewables industry witnessed stable capacity addition during the pandemic, even as the lingering uncertainty underscored the need for energy self-reliance. Solar power companies like ReneSola
US retail sales fall for third straight month in December; 2020 holiday sales rise 8.3%
According to a report by the US Census Bureau, adjusted retail and food services sales totaled $540.9 billion in December 2020, down 0.7% from November 2020 but up 2.9% from