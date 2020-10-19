Key highlights from Halliburton (HAL) Q3 2020 earnings results

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Total revenue fell 47% year-over-year to $2.9 billion.

GAAP net loss attributable to the company was $17 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to earnings of $295 million, or $0.34 per share, last year. Adjusted net income was $100 million or $0.11 per share.

Prior Performance

