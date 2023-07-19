Infographic: Key highlights from Halliburton’s (HAL) Q2 2023 earnings results

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total revenue was $5.8 billion compared to $5 billion in the same period a year ago.

Net income attributable to company was $610 million, or $0.68 per share, compared to $109 million, or $0.12 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.77, up over 50% from last year.

During the second quarter of 2023, Halliburton repurchased $248 million of common stock.

Prior performance