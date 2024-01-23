Infographic: How Halliburton (HAL) performed in Q4 2023

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total revenue was $5.74 billion compared to $5.58 billion in the same period last year.

Net income attributable to company was $661 million, or $0.74 per share, compared to $656 million, or $0.72 per share, last year.

The board of directors declared a first quarter 2024 dividend of $0.17 per common share payable on March 27, 2024, to shareholders of record as of March 6, 2024.

Prior performance