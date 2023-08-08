Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Infographic: Key highlights from UPS’ (UPS) Q2 2023 earnings results
United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Consolidated revenues were $22.1 billion, down 10.9% from the same period a year ago.
Net income decreased 27% to $2 billion, or $2.42 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS fell 22.8% to $2.54.
Consolidated revenue for the full year of 2023 is expected to be $93 billion.
