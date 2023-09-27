Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Key highlights from Paychex’s (PAYX) Q1 2024 earnings results
Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Total revenue increased 7% year-over-year to $1.28 billion.
GAAP net income rose 11% to $419.2 million and EPS grew 10% to $1.16. Adjusted EPS increased 11% to $1.14.
The company expects adjusted EPS to grow 9-11% YoY in FY2024.
