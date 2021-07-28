Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Infographic: Key quarterly highlights from Ford (F) Q2 2021 financial results
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Revenues rose 38% year-over-year to $26.8 billion.
Net income amounted to $561 million, or $0.14 per share, compared to $1.1 billion, or $0.28 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.13.
