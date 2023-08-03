Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Key highlights from Lion Electric’s (LEV) Q2 2023 earnings results
The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Revenue rose to $58 million from $29.5 million in the same period last year.
Net loss was $11.8 million, or $0.05 per share, compared to net earnings of $37.5 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.
The company had $44.1 million in cash at the end of the quarter.
Prior performance
