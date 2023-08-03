Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials

Key highlights from Lion Electric’s (LEV) Q2 2023 earnings results

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Revenue rose to $58 million from $29.5 million in the same period last year.

Net loss was $11.8 million, or $0.05 per share, compared to net earnings of $37.5 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.

The company had $44.1 million in cash at the end of the quarter.

Prior performance

Most Popular

Infographic: Everything you need to know about ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2023 earnings

Energy exploration company ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) on Thursday reported a sharp fall in profit and revenues for the second quarter of 2023. Net income, adjusted for special items, decreased 53%

Hasbro (HAS) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net revenues declined 10% year-over-year to $1.21 billion. The company reported a net loss of $235 million, or $1.69

CMI Earnings: Highlights of Cummins’ Q2 2023 results

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI), a leading provider of power solutions, reported higher net sales and earnings for the second quarter of 2023. The management reaffirmed its full-year guidance. June quarter

Tags

Electric Vehicles

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top