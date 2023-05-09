Key highlights from Lion Electric Company’s (LEV) Q1 2023 earnings results

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Revenue increased to $54.7 million from $22.6 million in the same period last year, mainly due to an increase in vehicle sales volume.

Net loss was $15.6 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to net earnings of $2.1 million, or $0.01 per share, last year.

The company delivered 220 vehicles in Q1 2023.

