Lion Electric Company (LEV) Earnings: 4Q22 Key Numbers

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) reported revenue of $46.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $22.9 million in the same period a year ago.

Net loss was $4.6 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to net earnings of $28.3 million, or $0.14 per share, last year.

The company delivered 174 vehicles in Q4 2022.