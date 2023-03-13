Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Lion Electric Company (LEV) Earnings: 4Q22 Key Numbers
The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) reported revenue of $46.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $22.9 million in the same period a year ago.
Net loss was $4.6 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to net earnings of $28.3 million, or $0.14 per share, last year.
The company delivered 174 vehicles in Q4 2022.
