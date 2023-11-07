Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Key highlights from Lion Electric Company’s (LEV) Q3 2023 earnings results
The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) reported its third quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Revenue increased to $80.3 million from $41 million in the same period last year.
Net loss was $19.9 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to a loss of $17.2 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.
The company delivered 245 vehicles in the quarter compared to 156 vehicles in the prior-year period.
