Key highlights from Lion Electric Company’s (LEV) Q3 2023 earnings results

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) reported its third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Revenue increased to $80.3 million from $41 million in the same period last year.

Net loss was $19.9 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to a loss of $17.2 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.

The company delivered 245 vehicles in the quarter compared to 156 vehicles in the prior-year period.

