Key metrics from Shopify’s (SHOP) Q1 2024 earnings results
Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Revenue increased 23% to $1.9 billion compared to the prior-year period.
Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) increased 23% year-over-year to $60.9 billion.
Net loss was $273 million, or $0.21 per share, compared to net income of $68 million, or $0.05 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.20.
For the second quarter of 2024, the company expects revenue to grow at a high-teens percentage rate on a year-over-year basis.
