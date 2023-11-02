Infographic: How Shopify (SHOP) performed in Q3 2023

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total revenue increased 25% to $1.7 billion compared to the same period a year ago.

Net income was $718 million, or $0.55 per share, compared to a net loss of $159 million, or $0.12 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.24.

For 2023, Shopify expects “full year revenue to grow at a mid-twenties percentage rate on a year-over-year basis, driven by fourth quarter revenue growth in the high-teens year over year, which translates into a year-over-year growth rate in the low-to-mid-twenties when excluding the 400 to 500 basis points impact from the sales of the logistics businesses.”

