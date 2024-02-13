Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Shopify (SHOP) Q4 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Revenue increased 24% to $2.1 billion compared to the prior-year quarter.
Net income was $657 million, or $0.51 per share, compared to a loss of $623 million, or $0.49 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.34.
Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) increased 23% to $75.1 billion.
For the first quarter of 2024, Shopify expects revenue to grow at a low-twenties percentage rate on a year-over-year basis.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
HAS Earnings: All you need to know about Hasbro’s Q4 2023 earnings results
Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net revenues declined 23% year-over-year to $1.28 billion. Net loss attributable to Hasbro, Inc. was $1.06 billion, or $7.64
Trxade Health Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) Q4 2023 Research Summary
Trxade Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) operates as an integrated drug procurement and delivery platform, focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. Having strengthened its foothold in the business-to-business market, the
A look at what worked and what did not for Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) in Q3 2024
Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) were up over 1% on Monday. The stock has gained 40% over the past 12 months. The company delivered lower revenues for