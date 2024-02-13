Shopify (SHOP) Q4 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Revenue increased 24% to $2.1 billion compared to the prior-year quarter.

Net income was $657 million, or $0.51 per share, compared to a loss of $623 million, or $0.49 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.34.

Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) increased 23% to $75.1 billion.

For the first quarter of 2024, Shopify expects revenue to grow at a low-twenties percentage rate on a year-over-year basis.

