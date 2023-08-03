Shopify (SHOP) Earnings: 2Q23 Key Numbers

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) reported total revenue of $1.7 billion for the second quarter of 2023, which was up 31% year-over-year.
Net loss was $1.3 billion, or $1.02 per share, compared to $1.2 billion, or $0.95 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.14.
Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) increased 17% to $55 billion.
For the third quarter of 2023, the company expects revenue to grow at a low-twenties percentage rate on a year-over-year basis.
