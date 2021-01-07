Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Infographic: Micron (MU) Q1 earnings, revenue top expectations
Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported strong earnings and revenue growth for the first quarter of 2021. The numbers also topped expectations and the company’s stock gained during the extended trading session on Thursday.
Earnings, adjusted for one-off items, climbed to $0.78 per share in the first three months of 2021 from $0.48 per share last year. The bottom-line growth was driven by a 12% rise in revenues to $5.77 billion.
Unadjusted profit was $803 million or $0.71 per diluted share, compared to $491 million or $0.43 per share in the first quarter of 2020.
“For the first time in our history, Micron is simultaneously leading on DRAM and NAND technologies, and we are in an excellent position to benefit from accelerating digital transformation of the global economy fueled by AI, 5G, cloud, and the intelligent edge,” said Micron’s CEO Sanjay Mehrotra.
Read management/analysts’ comments on Micron’s Q1 earnings
Both revenues and earnings exceeded the consensus estimate. Micron’s stock closed Thursday’s regular session higher and continued to gain in the after-hours.
Most Popular
Here’s why Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) will see further gains in 2021
The video game industry benefited significantly in 2020 due to the rise in gaming trends during the COVID-19 pandemic period. These trends are expected to continue in the foreseeable future
After COVID era, what the future holds for Trade Desk (TTD)
Advertising and related businesses were among the first to fall on the receiving end of the spending cuts the business world witnessed during the COVID period. But things changed for
Paychex (PAYX) fails to impress investors despite positive financial performance
Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX), a leading provider of human capital management solutions, performed well in 2020 despite the unfavorable operating conditions. Taking advantage of its unique platform, the company achieved