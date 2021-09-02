Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Infographic: Signet Jewelers shares jump 6% on strong results
Signet Jewellers (NYSE: SIG) reported second-quarter 2022 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The jewelry retailer reported Q2 revenue of $1.8 billion, double year-over-year and higher than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $3.57 per share was also above the target that analysts had anticipated.
SIG shares rose 6% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 74% since the beginning of this year.
Looking forward to listening to management / analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for Signet Jewellers Q2 earnings call transcript
Prior performance
