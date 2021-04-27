Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings, Retail

Infographic: Starbucks (SBUX) Q2 2021 Earnings Results

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results after the closing bell on Tuesday. 

The company had total revenue of $6.68 billion year on year with an 11% increase.

The company earned a net profit of $659.4 million or $0.56 per share compared to $328.4 million or $0.28 per share in the same quarter of the previous year.

The company had adjusted earnings of $0.62 per share.

  • Starbucks Corp Q1 2021 earnings
  • starbucks Q4 2020 earnings.
  • Starbucks Corp Q3 2020 earnings
  • Starbucks Q1 2020 earnings highlights

Most Popular

Honeywell (HON) Q1 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total sales remained flat at $8.5 billion compared to the prior year-period on a reported basis. On an

American Express reports mixed results in Q1

American Express (NYSE: AXP) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Friday. The payment services firm reported Q1 revenue of $9.06 billion, down 12% year-over-year and

Infographic: Schlumberger (SLB) Q1 2021 Earnings Results

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) came up with its first-quarter 2021 results on Friday. Revenue decreased to $5.22 billion from $7.45 billion last year. Analysts had expected revenue of $5.09 billion.

Tags

Coffeecoffee chainretail

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top