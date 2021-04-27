Infographic: Starbucks (SBUX) Q2 2021 Earnings Results

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results after the closing bell on Tuesday.

The company had total revenue of $6.68 billion year on year with an 11% increase.

The company earned a net profit of $659.4 million or $0.56 per share compared to $328.4 million or $0.28 per share in the same quarter of the previous year.

The company had adjusted earnings of $0.62 per share.