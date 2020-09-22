Infographic: Stitch Fix Q4 2020 earnings

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results after the closing bell on Tuesday. The company reported an 11% increase in Q4 revenues to $443.4 million, beating Wall Street consensus. Loss per share of $0.44 was, meanwhile, wider than what analysts had anticipated.

SFIX shares plunged 14% immediately following the announcement. The stock has jumped 24% since the beginning of this year.

Prior performance

“We’re particularly excited by the momentum of our direct buy offering. It’s still early days, but the ability to shop personalized items and outfits in our feed-based experience is clearly resonating with our clients,” Stitch Fix President Elizabeth Spaulding said.