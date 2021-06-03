Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings, Other Industries
Infographic: The JM Smucker Company Q4 2021 earnings
JM Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) reported fourth-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Thursday.
The company reported an 8% decrease in Q4 net sales to $1.92 billion, which was higher than the Wall Street consensus.
The net earnings were $147 million or $1.35 per share compared to $226.3 or $1.98 per share of the same quarter in the previous year.
The adjusted earnings was reported at $1.89, a decrease of 26%.
“Article will be updated soon“
Most Popular
Is Target a good addition to the portfolio?
The strong-performing retail giant is working very hard and beating Wall Street expectations. Target (NYSE: TGT) had to contest a lot a year ago as it was left behind by
Zoom (ZM): The rising adoption of hybrid work could be a tailwind for growth
Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) have gained 46% over the past 12 months and 10% in the past one month. The company reported strong results for the
Retail: Digital growth remains strong even as restrictions ease
Over the last two weeks, several major retailers reported their quarterly earnings results and most of them saw improvements in general conditions thanks to vaccination drives, store reopenings and stimulus