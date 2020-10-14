Banking giant Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) reported lower revenues and earnings for the third quarter of 2020. Revenues beat the Street view, while earnings missed. The bank’s stock declined early Wednesday soon after the announcement.
Net revenues were $18.9 billion in the third quarter, down from $22.0 billion in the year-ago period. The top-line came in above analysts’ forecast. Net interest income decreased 19% annually to $9.4 billion.
Read management/analysts’ comments on Wells Fargo’s Q3 earnings
Net profit was $2.0 billion or $0.42 per share in the three-month period, down from $4.6 billion or $0.92 per share a year earlier. Analysts were looking for a higher profit.
Wells Fargo’s stock dropped during Wednesday’s pre-market trading, after closing the previous session down 4%.
(this story will be updated shortly)
Past Performance
Most Popular
Bank of America stock falls on revenue slip in Q3: Infographic
Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) reported third-quarter 2020 financial results before the opening bell on Wednesday. The banking giant reported an 11% decline in Q3 revenues to $20.45 billion, slightly
Infosys (INFY) Q2 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Infosys (NYSE: INFY) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today. Revenues rose 3.2% year-over-year to $3.31 billion. Net profit amounted to $653 million, or $0.15 per share, compared to $569
Key highlights from UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Q3 2020 earnings results
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today. Revenues grew 8% to $65.1 billion year-over-year, helped by 21% growth at Optum. Net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth