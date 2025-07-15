Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
Wells Fargo (WFC) Q2 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Total revenue increased 1% year-over-year to $20.8 billion.
Net income grew 12% to $5.5 billion while earnings per share rose 20% to $1.60.
Total revenue in the Consumer Banking and Lending segment increased 2% YoY to $9.2 billion. Commercial Banking revenue decreased 6% to $2.9 billion while Corporate and Investment Banking revenue of $4.6 billion was down 3%. Wealth and Investment Management revenue rose 1% to $3.8 billion.
