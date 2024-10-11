Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance

Wells Fargo (WFC) Q3 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Total revenue decreased 2% year-over-year to $20.37 billion.

Net income dropped 11% to $5.1 billion and EPS fell 4% to $1.42 compared to last year.

Earnings beat estimates while revenue fell short.

Average loans amounted to $910.3 billion while average deposits totaled $1.34 trillion.

The stock climbed 5% in morning trade on Friday.

