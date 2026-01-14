INFY Earnings: Infosys Q3 FY26 revenues rise 3%; guides FY26

Tech giant Infosys (NYSE: INFY) reported higher revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2026. The company also issued guidance for the full fiscal year.

Third-quarter revenues increased to $5.1 billion from $4.9 billion in the year-ago quarter. In constant currency, the top line grew 1.7% year-over-year and 0.6% sequentially.

Net income dropped to $747 million or $0.18 per share in the third quarter from $804 million or $0.19 per share in the corresponding period of fiscal 2025. Operating margin came in at 18.4% in the December quarter.

For fiscal 2026, the management expects revenues to grow 3%-3.5% in constant currency. It is looking for an operating margin in the range of 20% to 22% for FY26.

“Clients increasingly view Infosys as their AI partner with demonstrated expertise, innovation capabilities, and strong delivery credentials. This has helped them unlock business potential and enhanced value realization,” said Salil Parekh, CEO of Infosys.