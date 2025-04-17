INFY Earnings: Infosys Q4 profit drops despite an increase in revenues

Infosys (NYSE: INFY) Thursday reported an increase in revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025. However, Q4 profit declined year-over-year.

The software firm’s revenues increased 3.6% year-over-year to $4.73 billion in the March quarter, aided by higher Software Services revenues. Fourth-quarter net income declined to $814 million or $0.20 per share from $959 million or $0.23 per share in the corresponding period of 2024.

“We have built a resilient organization with sharp focus on client-centricity and responsiveness to the market, thanks to the trust of our clients and dedication of our employees. Our performance for the year has been robust in terms of revenues, expansion in operating margins, and highest ever free cash generation,” said Salil Parekh, CEO of Infosys.

Prior Performance