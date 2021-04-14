INFY Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Infosys Q4 financial results

Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Revenues grew 13% year-over-year to $3.6 billion on a reported basis. In constant currency, revenues grew 9.6%.

Net profit amounted to $697 million, or $0.16 per share, compared to $592 million, or $0.14 per share, in the same period last year.

For fiscal year 2022, revenues are expected to grow 12-14% in constant currency.

Prior performance