INFY Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Infosys Q4 financial results
Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Revenues grew 13% year-over-year to $3.6 billion on a reported basis. In constant currency, revenues grew 9.6%.
Net profit amounted to $697 million, or $0.16 per share, compared to $592 million, or $0.14 per share, in the same period last year.
For fiscal year 2022, revenues are expected to grow 12-14% in constant currency.
