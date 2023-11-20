Categories Consumer, Earnings

Earnings Summary: BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ) reports Q3 2023 earnings

Department store chain BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) has announced results for the third quarter of 2023, reporting a modest increase in net sales.

  • Q3 comparable club sales, excluding gasoline sales, remained approximately flat year-over-year
  • Earnings per share were $0.97 and adjusted earnings per share $0.98, vs. $0.95 and $0.99 respectively last year
  • Net sales increased 2.8% annually to 4.82 billion in Q3 from $4.69 billion last year
  • Digitally enabled comparable sales growth was 16.0% year-over-year
  • Membership fee income increased by 6.6% year-over-year to $106.1 million
  • Income from continuing operations edged down 1% annually to $130.5 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $274.9 million, up 1% year-over-year

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

Autodesk to report Q3 results on November 21. Here’s what to expect

Design software company Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) will be reporting third-quarter 2024 results on November 21 after regular trading hours. The company has been working to ramp up its enterprise-level

Earnings Summary: Gap Inc. reports Q3 2023 financial results

Specialty apparel company GAP Inc. (NYSE: GPS) announced financial results for the third quarter of 2023, reporting a decrease in earnings and revenues. Third-quarter net sales came in at $3.8 billion,

AMAT Earnings: Highlights of Applied Materials’ Q4 2023 report

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) on Thursday announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023, reporting an increase in adjusted profit. Adjusted earnings of the semiconductor technology company increased

Tags

Department storesretail

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top