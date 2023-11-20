Earnings Summary: BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ) reports Q3 2023 earnings

Department store chain BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) has announced results for the third quarter of 2023, reporting a modest increase in net sales.
- Q3 comparable club sales, excluding gasoline sales, remained approximately flat year-over-year
- Earnings per share were $0.97 and adjusted earnings per share $0.98, vs. $0.95 and $0.99 respectively last year
- Net sales increased 2.8% annually to 4.82 billion in Q3 from $4.69 billion last year
- Digitally enabled comparable sales growth was 16.0% year-over-year
- Membership fee income increased by 6.6% year-over-year to $106.1 million
- Income from continuing operations edged down 1% annually to $130.5 million
- Adjusted EBITDA was $274.9 million, up 1% year-over-year
