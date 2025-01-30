Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
INTC Earnings: Everything you need to know about Intel’s Q4 2024 results
Semiconductor giant Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) on Thursday reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024.
December-quarter revenue was $14.3 billion, compared to $15.41 billion in the corresponding period of fiscal 2023. Revenues of Client Computing, the company’s main operating segment, dropped 9%.
The tech firm reported earnings of $0.13 per share for the fourth quarter, excluding special items, compared to $0.54 per share in the year-ago quarter. On a reported basis, it was a net loss of $126 million or $0.03 per share for Q4, compared to a profit of $2.67 billion or $0.63 per share last year.
