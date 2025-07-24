Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
INTC Earnings: Intel slips to a loss in Q2 2025 on flat revenues
Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) on Thursday reported a loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 even as the semiconductor giant’s revenues remained unchanged year-over-year.
The tech firm’s second-quarter revenue was $12.9 billion, broadly unchanged from the corresponding period of fiscal 2024. A decline in Client Computing revenue, the main operating segment, was offset by higher Data Center and AI revenue.
On a per-share basis, the company reported a loss of $0.10 per share for the June quarter, excluding special items, compared to earnings of $0.02 per share in the year-ago quarter. On a reported basis, it was a net loss of $2.9 billion or $0.67 per share, compared to a loss of $1.6 billion or $0.38 per share in Q2 2024.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key highlights from Mattel’s (MAT) Q2 2025 earnings results
Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) reported second quarter 2025 earnings results. Net sales of $1 billion was down 6% year-over-year as reported and in constant currency. Net income of $53 million
American Airlines (AAL) Earnings: 2Q25 Key Numbers
American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today. Total operating revenues saw a slight rise from last year to $14.4 billion. Net income decreased
LUV Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Southwest Airlines’ Q2 2025 financial results
Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today. Total operating revenues dipped 1.5% year-over-year to $7.2 billion. Net income decreased 42% to $213 million and