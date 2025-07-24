INTC Earnings: Intel slips to a loss in Q2 2025 on flat revenues

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) on Thursday reported a loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 even as the semiconductor giant’s revenues remained unchanged year-over-year.

The tech firm’s second-quarter revenue was $12.9 billion, broadly unchanged from the corresponding period of fiscal 2024. A decline in Client Computing revenue, the main operating segment, was offset by higher Data Center and AI revenue.

On a per-share basis, the company reported a loss of $0.10 per share for the June quarter, excluding special items, compared to earnings of $0.02 per share in the year-ago quarter. On a reported basis, it was a net loss of $2.9 billion or $0.67 per share, compared to a loss of $1.6 billion or $0.38 per share in Q2 2024.