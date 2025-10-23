Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
INTC Earnings: Intel swings to profit in Q3 FY25; revenue up 3%
Semiconductor giant Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) reported a profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to a loss in the prior-year quarter.
The tech firm’s third-quarter revenue was $13.65 billion, up 3% from the corresponding period of fiscal 2024. Client Computing revenue rose 5%, while Data Center and AI revenue declined 1%.
On a per-share basis, the company reported earnings of $0.23 per share for the September quarter, excluding special items, compared to a loss of $0.46 per share in the year-ago quarter. On a reported basis, net income was $4.06 billion or $0.90 per share, compared to a loss of $16.6 billion or $3.88 per share in Q3 2024.
“AI is accelerating demand for compute and creating attractive opportunities across our portfolio, including our core x86 platforms, new efforts in purpose-built ASICs and accelerators, and foundry services. Intel’s industry-leading CPUs and ecosystem, along with our unique U.S.-based leading-edge logic manufacturing and R&D, position us well to capitalize on these trends over time, ” said Lip-Bu Tan, Intel’s CEO.
