Intel Q1 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is expected to report its first-quarter 2025 results today after the bell. It is estimated that the chipmaker’s revenues declined YoY.

Wall Street forecasts nil earnings for Q1, on an adjusted per-share basis, compared to earnings of $0.18 per share in the year-ago quarter. The consensus revenue estimate for the March quarter is $12.31 billion.

In the fourth quarter, revenues decreased to $14.3 billion from $15.41 billion in the corresponding period of fiscal 2023. Revenues of Client Computing dropped 9%. The company reported earnings of $0.13 per share for the fourth quarter, excluding special items, compared to $0.54 per share in the year-ago quarter.