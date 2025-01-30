Intel Q4 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) will be reporting fourth-quarter 2024 results today after the bell. It is estimated that the chipmaker’s earnings declined on lower revenues.

Listen to Intel’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript

Wall Street is looking for earnings of $0.12 per share for Q4, on an adjusted basis, compared to $0.54 per share in the year-ago quarter. The consensus revenue estimate for the December quarter is $13.83 billion.

In the third quarter, revenues decreased to $13.3 billion from $14.2 billion in the corresponding period of fiscal 2023. Revenues of Client Computing dropped 7%. The company reported a loss of $0.46 per share for the third quarter, excluding special items, compared to a profit of $0.41 per share in the year-ago quarter.