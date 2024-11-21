Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
INTU Earnings: Intuit Q1 2025 adj. profit rises on higher revenues
Financial technology company Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) Thursday announced results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a modest increase in adjusted earnings.
The Mountain View-headquartered company’s first-quarter revenue came in at $3.28 billion, compared to $2.98 billion in the corresponding quarter a year earlier. Revenues of the Global Business Solutions segment grew 9%, driving the top-line growth.
On an adjusted basis, Q1 earnings increased to $2.50 per share in the October quarter from $2.47 per share in the first quarter of 2024. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a net income of $0.70 per share for Q1, compared to $0.85 per share last year.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key highlights from Deere & Co.’s (DE) Q4 2024 earnings results
Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Worldwide net sales and revenues decreased 28% year-over-year to $11.14 billion. Net income was $1.24 billion, or
NVDA Earnings: Nvidia Q3 profit jumps, beats estimates
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) on Wednesday reported a sharp increase in adjusted profit and revenue for the third quarter of 2025. Earnings also topped analysts' estimates. The tech firm’s revenues
Lowe’s Companies (LOW): A few points to note about the Q3 2024 performance
Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) rose over 1% on Wednesday. The stock has gained 8% over the past three months. The company delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the