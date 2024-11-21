INTU Earnings: Intuit Q1 2025 adj. profit rises on higher revenues

Financial technology company Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) Thursday announced results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a modest increase in adjusted earnings.

The Mountain View-headquartered company’s first-quarter revenue came in at $3.28 billion, compared to $2.98 billion in the corresponding quarter a year earlier. Revenues of the Global Business Solutions segment grew 9%, driving the top-line growth.

On an adjusted basis, Q1 earnings increased to $2.50 per share in the October quarter from $2.47 per share in the first quarter of 2024. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a net income of $0.70 per share for Q1, compared to $0.85 per share last year.

Prior Performance