Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Earnings: 2Q23 Key Numbers

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) reported net sales of $2.5 billion for the second quarter of 2023, which was up 10.1% from the same period a year ago. Comparable sales increased 8%.

Net income increased to $300.1 million, or $6.02 per share, from $295.7 million, or $5.70 per share, last year.

For the full year of 2023, net sales are expected to be $11.05-11.15 billion. Comparable sales are expected to increase 4.5-5.5%. EPS is expected to be $25.10-25.60.

