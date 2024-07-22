VZ Earnings: All you need to know about Verizon’s Q2 2024 earnings results

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Total operating revenue was $32.8 billion, up 0.6% from the same period last year.

Consolidated net income was $4.5 billion, or $1.09 per share, compared to $4.6 billion, or $1.10 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.15.

Earnings came in line with estimates but revenue missed expectations.

For full-year 2024, the company expects adjusted EPS of $4.50-4.70.

The stock fell over 3% during premarket hours on Monday.

