Verizon Communications (VZ) Q1 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Total operating revenue was $33 billion, up 0.2% from the same period last year.

Net income attributable to Verizon was $4.6 billion, or $1.09 per share, compared to $4.9 billion, or $1.17 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.15.

Verizon expects adjusted EPS of $4.50-4.70 for full-year 2024.

Prior performance