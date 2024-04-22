Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Verizon Communications (VZ) Q1 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Total operating revenue was $33 billion, up 0.2% from the same period last year.
Net income attributable to Verizon was $4.6 billion, or $1.09 per share, compared to $4.9 billion, or $1.17 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.15.
Verizon expects adjusted EPS of $4.50-4.70 for full-year 2024.
Prior performance
