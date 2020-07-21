Infographic: Key highlights from Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q2 2020 earnings results

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Revenues decreased 22% year-over-year to $852 million, due to lower procedures volume and system placements caused by the disruption related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The top line was also hurt by lower service revenue.

GAAP net income was $68 million, or $0.57 per share, compared to $318 million, or $2.67 per share, in the same period last year. Adjusted net income was $132 million, or $1.11 per share.

Due to the ongoing uncertainty, the company is unable to predict the impact of the pandemic on its financial results looking ahead.

