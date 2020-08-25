Infographic: Autodesk (ADSK) Q2 2021 earnings

Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) reported second-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Tuesday. The software company reported a 15% increase in Q2 revenue to $913 billion, beating Wall Street consensus. Net earnings of $0.98 per share also surpassed what analysts had anticipated.
However, ADSK shares fell 2.5% immediately following the announcement, on a 12% decline in billings. The stock has increased by 34% so far this year.
Looking forward to listening to management/ analyst comments on Q2 results? Stay tuned here for Autodesk Q2 2020 earnings call transcript
CFO Scott Herren said, “As a result of our adaptability, outstanding execution in a difficult environment, and healthy renewal rates, we delivered 15 percent year-over-year growth in revenue, expanded our operating margin by 5 percentage points, and delivered robust free cash flow.”
Prior performance
_____
Most Popular
Medtronic (MDT) Earnings: 1Q21 Key Numbers
Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today. Worldwide revenue decreased 13% to $6.5 billion. GAAP net income was $487 million, or $0.36 per share, compared to $864
Foot Locker (FL): Significant momentum in digital sales provides optimism in challenging times
Shares of Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) were up 6% in afternoon hours on Monday. The stock has gained over 9% in the past three months. The company reported strong
360 Finance (QFIN) Q2 earnings rise as revenues surge 50%
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ZaEogBBwXY China-based consumer finance company 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) reported a marked increase in second-quarter earnings, aided by double-digit growth in revenues. The company’s stock was trading up 3.4%