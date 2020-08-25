Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Infographic: Autodesk (ADSK) Q2 2021 earnings

Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) reported second-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Tuesday. The software company reported a 15% increase in Q2 revenue to $913 billion, beating Wall Street consensus. Net earnings of $0.98 per share also surpassed what analysts had anticipated.

However, ADSK shares fell 2.5% immediately following the announcement, on a 12% decline in billings. The stock has increased by 34% so far this year.

Autodesk Q2 2021 earnings

Looking forward to listening to management/ analyst comments on Q2 results? Stay tuned here for Autodesk Q2 2020 earnings call transcript

CFO Scott Herren said, “As a result of our adaptability, outstanding execution in a difficult environment, and healthy renewal rates, we delivered 15 percent year-over-year growth in revenue, expanded our operating margin by 5 percentage points, and delivered robust free cash flow.”

Prior performance

_____

