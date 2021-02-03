Spotify reports a dip in Q4 ARPU: Infographic

Music streaming company Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) reported a 17% jump in Q4 revenue to €2.17Bil, helped by strength in both the Premium and Ad-supported segments. The increase in topline helped the firm cut down losses by around 40%.

Meanwhile, investors were unimpressed by a further 8% decrease in average revenue per user during the quarter. The stock fell close to 6% immediately following the announcement. The Swedish company’s shares have more than doubled in the trailing 12 months.

