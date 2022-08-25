Dollar General (DG) Q2 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 9% year-over-year to $9.4 billion, driven by positive sales contributions from new stores and growth in same-store sales.

Same-store sales increased 4.6%, driven by increases in average transaction amount and customer traffic.

Net income rose 6.4% to $678 million while EPS grew 10.8% to $2.98 compared to last year. Both revenue and earnings beat expectations.

The company updated its sales guidance for fiscal year 2022 and now expects net sales to grow approx. 11%, versus the previous outlook of 10-10.5%, and same-store sales to grow around 4-4.5% versus the prior range of 3-3.5%. EPS is expected to grow approx. 12-14% for the year.

Prior performance